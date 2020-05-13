Sajal Ali treats her fans with her favourite photo from ‘Alif’

Sajal Ali treats her fans with favourite photo from ‘Alif’

Sajal Ali, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared her favourite photo from the spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif.



Sajal essayed the role of Momina Sultan in Alif.

Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Sajal wrote, “My favourite picture from #ALIF #Mominasultan.”

She also asked the fans, “What did you like the most about Momina Sultan?”

Written by Umera Ahmed, the cast includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj, Lubna Aslam, and Osman Khalid Butt.



Alif, Geo TV’s spiritual-romantic drama serial won the hearts of millions of viewers and became the talk of the town since its first episode aired October last year.