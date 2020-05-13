Prince William and Prince Harry put aside feud and rebuild their brotherly ties once again

Harry and William are 'back in touch' and are strengthening their brotherly ties following Harry’s move

Prince Harry and Prince William after a reported rift seem to be drawing closer together ever since the former settled into his new life in Los Angeles.

According to a report the two are “back in touch” and are strengthening their brotherly ties following Harry’s move across the pond.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone.”

“They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch,” she added.

Nicholl further stated that as Harry reportedly feels ‘homesick’ in LA, this came as the perfect time to get back in touch with his big brother.

“I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past.”

“The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives,” she added.

She was also of the belief that Archie and his first birthday became reason for the fab four to reconnect virtually: “I am quite sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I am told Harry picks up the phone regularly to his grandmother, the queen. They had that same call on her birthday. I'm sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too.” She further spoke about the Sussex pair’s new life in LA and how they’re enjoying the freedom.

“They've settled into their lives in L.A. and this is the pathway for the future. I'm told they feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives and [doing] things a bit more on their terms,” she said.

She said further that the Duke of Sussex is clinging on to charities is how he is coping with feelings of homesickness.

“The idea that they would just go over to America and forget about these charities and organizations -- particularly in Harry’s case [when] they've been a part of his life for so long -- that's absolutely not the case. Harry keeps in touch with them regularly. He probably misses some of the people that he works with. He's been patron of charities like WellChild for many, many years [so] he's forged close friendships there, so yes -- he's missing his friends and picking up the phone for them.”