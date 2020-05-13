When Ranbir Kapoor was told by mom Neetu to move out of Rishi Kapoor's house

Ranbir Kapoor has a special connection with mom Neetu Kapoor, but he has always talked about having a rocky relationship with dad Rishi Kapoor.

There was a time when Ranbir wanted to live on his own and wished to moved out of his parents' house located in Bandra. However, he was reluctant to talk to Neetu and Rishi about moving out.

It was then when Neetu supported his idea and asked Ranbir to move out and experience life on his own.

This was revealed in an interaction with the actor in 2015, wherein Ranbir said that he always wanted to live alone, but it was actually his mother's idea.



Ranbir also said that he was a little shaky about getting his own space, as he had lived with his parents comfortably and that they never encroached on his personal space.

Later, Ranbir said, that he realised that it was one of the best things he had done because there was a sense of ownership he felt when he lived on his own. In his father's house, he would always be the boy. In his own house, he was the man of the house.



Ranbir and Neetu lost Rishi Kapoor late last month, after he lost two-years-long battle with Leukemia.

