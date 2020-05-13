Aamir Khan's long time assistant passes away

Famed Indian actor Aamir Khan's long time assistant Amos Paul passed away Tuesday morning.

The news of Paul's death was confirmed by Aamir to an entertainment portal.

According to news reports, Paul succumbed to a fatal heart attack. He had been working as Aamir's assistant for over two decades, in addition of working for Rani Mukerji also.

Aamir's friend and actor Karim Hajee shared the news of Paul's demise and wrote, "A man of all seasons.. we all know the star Aamir Khan.. his shadow his Man Friday, someone who was always smiling and a (had) heart of gold had a massive heart attack. I am heart broken...he was special."

A few weeks ago, Bollywood saw the tragic and sudden demises of notable actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.