Meghan Markle has 'Americanised' Prince Harry after LA move: Julie Montagu

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

The Sussexes’ move to LA was made in line with protection of their private life after constant hounding by the British press.

Recently, Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, said she is supportive of Harry and Markle’s move, saying she thinks the former prince has ‘Americanised.’

"I think that Meghan has slightly Americanized Harry. I love it," Montagu, host of the Smithsonian Chanel's new series, An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates, revealed to PEOPLE.

She added that she was "surprised" by the news that the couple had moved from their temporary home in Canada to the US as soon as they did.

“I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them. I thought it was a good transition country — a good compromise,” Montagu said.

She also said that as a mother, she knows what Markle must be feeling like, wanting to live closer to her mother Doria Ragland.

"I think there are some people thinking that Harry is going to miss royal duties and the lifestyle, and I mean, he may miss parts of it," Montagu stated. "But I think that this is what Harry's always wanted — an escape."

“Anywhere is more private than being a member of the royal family in Britain," she added.

"Now that the dust has settled with their move and they've dropped their HRH titles — they're now ready to be normal. I think that they will keep their [new] house very, very private as far as photos go," added the former Bravo star.