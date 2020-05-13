Kate Middleton joins Queen to pay tribute to healthcare workers

Kate Middleton and the Queen paid homage to healthcare workers across the globe and thanked them for their efforts during coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with the Queen in paying tribute to healthcare workers across the world on International Nurses Day.

In a video message, shared by Kensington Palace, the Queen said: "Nurses have had a “very important role to play recently – while Kate phoned hospitals in seven different countries. The gestures were in honour of International Nurses Day, which takes place every 12 May – Florence Nightingale’s birthday.





The Duchess of Cambridge reached out to nurses around the world, including Australia, Malawi, Cyprus, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas, India and London.

Last year she underwent two days of work experience at the Kingston Maternity Unit in a bid to learn more about the NHS.

Prince Charles said: “My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nurses and midwifery staff in this country and all over the country and all over the world.”

