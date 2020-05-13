Another Karachi police officer succumbs to coronavirus, raising death toll to five

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Yet another police officer succumbed to the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of security personnel who succumbed to COVID-19 to five.

Apart from those who lost their lives to the virus, some 121 police officers across the province have been admitted to various hospitals and isolation centres or in self-isolation at their respective homes.



According to authorities, the late sub-inspector (SI) was stationed at one of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme's collection centres in the city's Razzaqabad neighbourhood where he dealt with hundreds of deserving people coming to receive Rs12,000 under Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package.

While on duty, the police officer contracted the deadly coronavirus and was shifted to a hospital after his test results came out positive. Since the past few days, reports from the medical facility indicated that his condition was worsening continuously and he passed away Tuesday evening.

A day prior, another police officer had died of the coronavirus.

Sources informed The News that another five employees of the Sindh Police were diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The total number of police officers who tested positive for the virus has shot to 157, of which five have passed away, 121 are active cases, and 31 have successfully recovered.

The pandemic has most-severely affected police officers in Karachi as opposed to other cities. As of reporting time, 13,259 of Pakistan's almost 35,000 total coronavirus cases are in Punjab, with Sindh trailing shortly behind at 12,610 cases; 734 people in total have died of the virus.