China urges India to maintain peace, tranquility after border clashes

AFP/Files

BEIJING: China urged India on Monday to uphold peace and tranquility in the border regions with its concrete actions after clashes between soldiers of the two countries erupted on the Sikkim border area.



“We hope India will work with China to uphold peace and tranquility in the border regions with its concrete actions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his briefing.

A clash took place at the China-India border last week. Several soldiers, from both sides, were injured after throwing stones and fighting each other.

The spokesperson said, “As to the China-India border issue, our position is clear and consistent. Our troops there remained committed to upholding peace and stability in the region.”

Lijian remarked that 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Under such circumstances, the two sides should work together, handle the differences earnestly and uphold peace and stability in the border regions to create enabling conditions for bilateral relations as well as to fight against COVID-19 jointly,” he added.

When asked whether China was looking at adopting an aggressive approach against India after the COVID-19, he termed the relevant assumption as groundless.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and India have been staying closely in communication and cooperation on prevention and control of the challenge,” he said.

He said that currently the most pressing concern for the international community was solidarity and cooperation against coronavirus, and added, “We should not allow any politicisation and stigmatisation in a bid to create more differences or confrontation.”

Earlier, Indian media claimed that India troops rolled back attempts by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to push their way into Sikkim’s Muguthang valley and clashes took an ugly turn on Friday.