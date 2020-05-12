‘Ertuğrul’ stars Esra Bilgiç, Engin Altan fall prey to Pakistan's 'moral brigade'

Desi trolls were in for a meltdown, accusing the actors of ‘following Western culture'

Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul has won over Pakistanis and is receiving an abundance of praise all across the country.

However, getting eulogized by fans in the country also comes with its price: moral policing -- something Pakistani celebrities are all too familiar with.

With the Turkish series’ popularity going through the roof, desi trolls have now pointed their guns towards the stars of the show, Esra Bilgiç who plays Halime Sultan and Engin Altan Duzyatan who essays the lead role of Ertugrul Ghazi.

After coming across the official Instagram accounts of the stars, and getting a glimpse of their real lives, desi trolls were in for a meltdown, accusing the actors of ‘following Western culture.’

While Esra got an earful for not being the ‘modest’ woman they saw on their television screens, Engin was grilled on “keeping a dog indoors despite being Muslim.”

In spite of some having a meltdown in the comment sections of the actors’ Instagram posts, many ‘embarrassed’ Pakistanis sprung forward to apologize on behalf of the country.



