Kim Kardashian totally twins with her four-year-old son Saint in childhood photo

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared her childhood photo alongside a photo of her son Saint, four, calling him her 'twin.'



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared the cute photo on her story and wrote, “My twin in every way.”

In the throwback picture, the 39-year-old reality TV star looks like a spitting image of her son with nearly identical expressions in the adorable photo.

Earlier, Kardashian, who is reportedly facing marital issues with husband Kanye West amid the coronavirus lockdown, celebrated the first birthday of her youngest son Psalm, heaping praises on him.

The Sun reported that the couple is arguing and seems to be 'at each other's throats' as they continue to live on opposite ends of the house amid lockdown.