Fawad says parliamentary sessions are a 'waste of time' due to political bickering

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the parliamentary sessions are a 'waste of time' due to political bickering, adding that scientists and virologists should brief the lawmakers before the meetings.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said that he has written a letter to Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly Qasim Suri in this regard.

In his letter, the minister said he mentioned that the speeches during the assembly sessions are a mere ‘waste of time’ as the same statements can be made during press conferences.

Chaudhry said that if the lawmakers are brought together then they should be briefed by medical experts regarding the coronavirus.

He added that the parliamentarians should be told how the virus is progressing, and what are the symptoms and treatment discovered so far.

He mentioned that five Pakistani universities have researched on the structure of the coronavirus.

A session of the Senate was held today to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The session was summoned upon the opposition's requisition.

During the session, the opposition leaders lambasted the top leadership, including the prime minister, for not formulating a concrete policy during the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, a session of the National Assembly was held, where the top opposition leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, questioned the government response to the COVID-19 situation.



During both the in-person sessions, the lawmakers lashed out over the continued absence of the prime minister before the two Houses of the parliament.

The parliamentarians urged the prime minister to give a statement regarding the government's response and policy on the current situation.

In Pakistan, currently the pandemic has infected more than 3,000 people and claimed above 700 lives.