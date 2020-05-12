Salman Khan, family return home from Panvel farmhouse: report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was stuck at his Panvel farmhouse amid the coronavirus pandemic, has returned to his Mumbai residence, Indian media has reported.



According to reports, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her kids have also returned from Panvel farmhouse.

Panvel farmhouse is Salman Khan’s favourite place when the actor is not working. He rushed to farmhouse after Radhe shoot was postponed in Mumbai and was stuck there amid lockdown.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and other close friends were also with the Dabangg actor.

Taking this opportunity, Khan released the coronavirus themed-song Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina from the Panvel farmhouse.

He also distributed ration bags among the villagers near his farmhouse amid the lockdown.