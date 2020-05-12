close
Tue May 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2020

Miley Cyrus celebrates three years of ‘Malibu’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 12, 2020
US singer Miley Cyrus celebrates three years of ‘Malibu’

US singer Miley Cyrus, who is currently in quarantine with boyfriend Cody Simpson, marked three years of her song Malibu, which she wrote to pay tribute to her ex husband Liam Hemsworth in 2017.

The Mother's Daughter singer turned to Instagram and shared a montage of clips from the music video with caption “3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU.”

View this post on Instagram

3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU ️️️️️

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The lyrics of Malibu are about her reconciliation with the Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth, who she married secretly in December 2018. The couple separated only seven months after their marriage and their divorce was finalised in January this year.

Currently, the 27-year-old singer is dating fellow musician Cody Simpson and the lovebirds are in self-isolation together under coronavirus pandemic.

