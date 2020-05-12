Gen Bajwa discusses border security with Iran's chief of armed forces

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed enhancing the Pakistan-Iran border security with Iranian chief of the armed forces as well as measures to tackle the coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, "the recent terrorist attack on Pakistan security forces resulting in shahadat [martyrdom] of six security personnel near Pak-Iran border also came under discussion".

Both agreed to enhance security measures on each side of the border while Gen Bajwa stressed on the need for "mutual cooperation" to ensure border security and thwart smuggling.

"Pakistan has started fencing the border but mutual cooperation is required to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity “which is also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for covering their movement," said the army chief, according to the ISPR.

“The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality,” read the ISPR statement.

The two commanders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and ways to improve border terminals.

Six martyred, one injured as IED targets security forces near Pak-Iran border

The discussion between Gen Bajwa and Maj Gen Bagheri took place after last week's attack near the Pakistan-Iran border where six security forces personnel, including one officer, were martyred and another injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle.

The ISPR had said that the security forces were returning to their base after conducting a routine patrol in Buleda of the Kech district — 14 kilometres from the border — "to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Makran".

"As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote-controlled IED," the statement added.