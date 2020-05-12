Scooter Braun cancels plans to run for public office following feud with Taylor Swift

Record executive Scooter Braun apparently revealed that his feud with singer Taylor Swift has ended his interest in future public service.

The 38-year-old said he's no longer interested in running for public office following the backlash in an interview published earlier this week.

Braun and Swift have been engaged in a public relations feud after he bought up her master recordings, however he did not identify her by name in the interview.



'Public office is something I've thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful,' he explained.



He continued: "Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them.'



Last year, he and his media holding company, Ithaca Ventures, purchased the Big Machine Label Group, the record label that had put out all of Taylor Swift's albums except her most recent, 'Lover'.

The move gave Braun control of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer's master recordings, allowing him to profit off them.

The singer previously told a media outlet that she would be denying the use of her songs in advertisements, movies and TV shows until she's able to rerecord her songs and make new masters at the end of this year, effectively denying Braun and Ithaca Ventures the revenue from those deals.



Recently, Big Machine released an archival live recording from the singer's early days that she didn't approve.