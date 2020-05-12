Harry and Meghan Markle set aside $12 to $18million for their future LA home

Harry and Meghan are still looking to purchase a place of their own in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently residing in film producer Tyler Perry’s massive multi-million dollar mansion.

However, the ex-royals are still looking to purchase a place of their own in Los Angeles sometime soon as they’ve allotted a mammoth sum for their future home.

TMZ reported that the Sussex pair has a budget of $12 to $18 million for their new home in LA’s west side, as the portal found out some inside details of the properties they currently have their eyes on.

Of the multiple they have been checking out, one $15million Bel-Air mansion with seven rooms boasts of a 10-seat movie theater, a 200 bottle wine cellar, a billiard table and a ‘computerized rain bar.’

Apart from that, more on their list is a $17,995,000 Hollywood Hills property with five bedrooms, a $12,899,000 mid-century mansion with a ‘full-service rooftop deck’ and a $16,899,000 home featuring six-bedrooms and an 800-gallon aquarium as well as a waterfall.

That being said, the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in the UK is still owned by them where they might be spending some of their time during future visits across the pond.