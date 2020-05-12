Janhvi Kapoor reveals she hated Khushi Kapoor for stealing hugs from Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that she did not want to share hugs from her late mother, Sridevi, with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

The actress shared this information in a social media post, wherein both Khushi and Janhvi can be seen together with their mother.

In the picture, a baby Khushi can be seen seated on her mother’s lap while Janhvi is seated nearby.

"TBT to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khushi," Janhvi captioned her post.



Janhvi and Khushi bade farewell to her mother Sridevi when she passed away on February 24, 2018.

She had slipped in her bath tub and drowned, as revealed by medical reports after her tragic demise.