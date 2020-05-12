Priyanka Chopra's first day out in two months: Eyes are never quiet

Priyanka Chopra was seen making a mask-clad appearance, stepping out of her house for the first time in two months, ever since the lockdown was imposed in the US following the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, the actress uploaded a photo of herself, soaking the sun out in the open, while wearing a statement mask.

The Sky is Pink actress was seen wearing a yellow dress. She wrote, “Eyes are never quiet.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink.

The movie starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in lead roles.