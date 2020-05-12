Ed Sheeran crashes UK students’ online lesson on Zoom

British singer Ed Sheeran surprised UK school kids by joining in on their online lesson on Zoom, The Sun reported.



The Shape of You singer took elementary-aged kids at South London’s Ecclesbourne Primary School by surprise after joining the class taught by his friend, songwriter Timothy Spoerer.

Sheeran also revealed to the students his own ‘hard work and struggling’ while making it big in the music industry.

He also showed them how to play his famous track Perfect on the guitar, the outlet added.

Sheeran admitted to the kids that he “wasn’t very smart at school. “I thought I was an idiot for a very long time,” he told the kids.

“I couldn’t do maths, science and English and I was told to be successful in life you had to do those things.

“I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, ‘If you want to be a musician work really hard at it,’” Sheeran added.

The 29-year-old musician also stated that he might not end his professional sabbatical in the near future.

“Not for a while, some time next year. I need a year off not doing anything. Getting back to normal life,” he added.