Meghan Markle, Prince Harry erect screens at $18million LA mansion to safeguard privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have erected screens at their $18million mansion in Los Angeles, in a bid to keep eagle-eyed paparazzi and fans at bay.

Workmen were pictured outside the Beverly Hills home, owned by movie producer Tyler Perry, on Saturday, after the Los Angeles County allowed some hiking trails to reopen as authorities relaxed lockdown measures.

As reported by Daily Mail, hikers could look onto the private estate directly, where Markle and Harry are currently residing with their son Archie.

According to the publication, the area surrounding Beverly Ridge Estates features a steep hill which leads to the edge of the property and gives walkers an advantageous viewpoint.

Workmen pictured erecting screens outside Markle, Harry's Beverly Hills home, owned by Tyler Perry

The former royals are living at Perry’s mansion temporarily, until they set up camp in LA for good.

A source told DailyMail.com, “Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.”

“Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips,” it added.