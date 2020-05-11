Billie Eilish fears obsessed fan will return from New York

Police have sent an obsessed fan of Billie Eilish to New York but the singer fears he will return.

According to TMZ, the singer is concerned for the safety of her family after an obsessed fan started showing up at her home this week.

The singer is said to have approached the authorities to seek help.

According to the outlet, Billie filed a complaint claiming that the man identified as Prenell Rousseau started showing up over and over again at her home.

She said that the 24-year-old man began showing up last Monday and rang the doorbell.

When her father asked him if he could help him, Rousseau answered, "I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?"

Her dad gave the answer in negative but to no avail as the man continued showing up.

TMZ reported that on the complaint filed by the singer, Rousseau was taken into custody twice this week but authorities told her that there was nothing they could do because trespassing is a non-violent offense.

Police further said that they are trying to keep non-violent offenders out of prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man is said to have been sent to New York, where he lives, but Billie Eilish fears he will return.

She has requested a restraining order for herself and her parents.