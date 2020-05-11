close
Mon May 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2020

Four 'Avatar' sequels to resume filming in New Zealand

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 11, 2020

The "Avatar" sequels are all set to resume production in New Zealand where the government has eased lockdown restrictions.

According to reports, New Zealand has approved new health and safety protocols, allowing TV and movie productions and other activities after successfully handling the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 21 people died out of a total of 1497 affected by COVID-19 in New Zealand. 

Deadline reported that four sequels of "Avatar" are being shot at the same time with the estimated budget of around $1 billion.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that visual effects on the films continued to be worked on after filming was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

