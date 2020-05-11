Taapsee Pannu opens up her experiences with judgmental aunties. Photo: News18

Taapsee Pannu’s childhood was spent with a sporty flair, however due to her sporty nature, she faced a large amount of criticism and social judgment from 'aunties'. But even before she made it big in the industry, Taapsee’s mother has always been a supportive pillar of strength for the star.

Recently the mother-daughter duo opened up on their battle with aunties during an interview with Pinkvilla, in which Taapsee revealed, "I used to be a sporty kid and I would hardly be at home, after school. I'd be down in my society playing all kinds of sports. I have never played with dolls. So I remember after the ninth standard, girls from our society wouldn't come down to play too often because they weren't allowed to and it was apparently not normal anymore to play with guys. But I'd always step down and play with the boys."

She was quoted saying, “Because I would be playing with the boys even then, till my 12th grade. The society aunties would judge me and keep saying that they won't let their daughters play with me, because I was always around boys. It was weird. But it never bothered me."

Taapsee’s mom also touched base on the matter, stating, "A lot of people used to say a lot of mean things about her. Today, everything has changed. They only speak well for her. They feel she's doing a great job."