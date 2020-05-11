Jacqueline Fernandez believes ‘we are extremely blessed to be on this planet’. Photo: Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez recently experienced an epiphany during her time in Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. The actor came to a conclusion which majorly shifted her view of life.

The actress admitted that, in the grand scheme of the universal ecosystem, humans are merely cogs that do not realize when their time is coming to an end.

According to a report by Mid-Day, while reflecting upon her period in self-isolation, Jacqueline admitted, "honestly, the biggest lesson has been that when it comes to humankind we are pretty irrelevant, which means that we are extremely blessed to be on this planet because the planet would go on with us or without us. So, we have to be grateful and give back. That's the realisation -- we take Earth for granted.”

During this time, another lesson she admits to have learned is that “life is short. We need to be doing things that we enjoy doing and love. We should be spending time with the people we love because you are here one day and gone the next. We really have to make the most out of life. It is such a lesson. These are the two main things I have realised during this period.”

During the course of the interview, Jacqueline was also asked about the people she loves and how far she would go for their protection. "I always think that when it comes to people you love, you kind of throw logic out of the window. But I am someone who is all about making sure that you are doing the right thing.

"It has to be the right thing. I always try to put that into perspective. If I feel a right thing is being done, then I will probably go to whatever extent I need to. I would never harm anyone though for love. I would do anything for love except harm anyone.”