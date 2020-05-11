Mum-to-be Gigi Hadid vows to 'emulate' her mother Yolanda after welcoming child

Soon-to-be mother Gigi Hadid marked a special Mother's Day this year, reflecting on the way her mother Yolanda Hadid raised her, now that she has her own baby on the way with Zayn Malik.



And as she marked the special occasion on Sunday, the supermodel paid a loving tribute to her own mother and vowed to follow in her footsteps when she becomes a mother.

Sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram with her mother, Gigi wrote: “Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

Yolanda wrote back to her daughter underneath the post, saying: “Thank you my love.”

Earlier, her mother had opened up about the model’s pregnancy, expressing her excitement at the happy news of her becoming a grandmother soon.

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, Yolanda said she was taken aback to find out that the cat got out of the bag but was still “so excited” to welcome the baby soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said: “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.”

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," the 56-year-old said.