Vicky Kaushal names Madhuri Dixit his first Bollywood crush, not Katrina Kaif

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal may be entwined with romance rumours with Katrina Kaif currently but his heart wasn’t always pointing in that direction.



During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Raazi actor was asked about his first Bollywood crush and it wasn’t his rumoured girlfriend that he named but another iconic diva.

Responding to the question, Kaushal shared a picture of himself with Madhuri Dixit, from an earlier appearance on a reality dance show called Dance Deewane where he had come as a guest judge.

Meanwhile, he and Katrina have been making quite a lot of headlines, and before the coronavirus pandemic put the world on a standstill, they had been spotted together on multiple instances.

It has also been speculated that Kaushal broke up with his ex-girlfriend Herlin Sethi over Katrina. However, either of the two superstars are yet to confirm the rumours abuzz.