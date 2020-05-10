David Beckham's former Hollywood aide to run day-to-day lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex have reportedly hired David Beckham's former Hollywood aide to help run their lives in Los Angeles, Mirror reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, 70-year-old Rebecca Mostow, who used to work for English footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham has joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team.

It said the woman would run the day-to-day lives of the royal couple who are currently living with their son Archie in Beverly Hills.

The report said that Rebecca, who also worked for Prince and Seal, was employed by Beckhams while the star footballer was playing for LA Galaxy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles after moving to the United States from Canada.

The royal couple had shifted to Canada after they decided to part ways with the British royal family.

After performing their last royal duties at the end of March, the couple is now living in Los Angeles.



