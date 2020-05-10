Joe Jonas reveals his parents didn't know he was marrying Sophie Turner in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas and the "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner tied the knot in May 2019 in Last Vegas.

The couple then married for the second time in France, surprising their fans.

The singer recently opened up the reason why they married first in Las Vegas.

Appearing on GQ's "Actually Me" series, the singer answered a series of questions including one as to why they married in Las Vegas first and then for the second time in France.

According to Joe, they decided to go ahead with the first wedding ceremony as they "had to get legally married in the States".

"So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding," said he, adding "And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there."

He revealed that he had to face consequences when his parents found out about their decision to tie the knot in Vegas.

"My parents called me the next morning and they were like 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!" Joe said jokingly.