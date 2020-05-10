Ahmaud Arbery murder: Jay-Z signs open letter calling for quick action

Film, TV and sports celebrities have been condemning the murder of an unarmed black man Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of two men in Georgia.

Singer Jay-Z has also joined the chorus of condemnation wants authorities to take action.

According to reports, the singer has signed an open letter from the social justice arm of music label Roc Nation which calls for action over the murder of the young man.



The 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a father-son duo as he walked through a neighborhood.

A video of the incident shows Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael chasing the man in their pick-up truck before allegedly shooting Arbery.

The suspects have been arrested and charged with Arbery's murder.

The pair told the police that they had chased Arbery since they suspected him of being a burglar.

The incident sparked outrage in the United States, with actors, sportsmen and other prominent people from the black community calling for action against such incidents of racism.