'Avengers: Endgame' directors to share film names that inspired them to become filmmakers

Hollywood's celebrated directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo want to share their favourite films with their fans.

The Russo brothers, who also directed Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" have launched a new "pizza film school" on Instagram.

In the new series hosted every Friday on Instagram Live, Anthony and Joe Russo will give fans move recommendations and discuss the films that have inspired them.

“Like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine,” the celebrated directors said on Instagram.

"And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favourite classics with all of you. For the next few weeks, we’re going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors.”