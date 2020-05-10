Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Mother’s Day

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in self-isolation with her husband Nick Jonas amid coronavirus pandemic in US, has shared an emotional post on Mother’s Day.



The Sky Is Pink actress shared a video on her Instagram handle to extend Mother’s Day wishes to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law Denis Jonas and all the maternal figures around the world.

She wrote, “Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you.”

“Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas,” Priyanka said.



In the video which had Priyanka’s voice in the back and featured set of lovely pictures of her with mother and mother-in-law, the Quantico actress said ‘Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy."

She went on to say that this year the Mother's Day is more touching than ever before because a lot of us are far away from loved ones, adding that shared memories keep us close.