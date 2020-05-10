Shah Rukh Khan lauds Mumbai Police’s relentless efforts amid COVID-19. Photo: Pinkvilla

Bollywood’s king of romance Shah Rukh Khan has been a vocal advocate and gracious citizen, lauding the efforts of frontline workers and the Mumbai police force during troubling and trying times.

The 54-year old actor tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra Police”, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as well as the police force for their "relentless efforts in the face of this adversity."

Shah Rukh Khan also showed his gratitude towards the efforts showcased by other frontline workers and doctors “who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines.”

A few weeks earlier the actor donated over 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the same relief efforts to the Maharashtra Health Department.

That is not all, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan also offered local authorities access to their personal office space for quarantine aid and treatment purposes.

The actor’s relief services did not end there however, a number of other handsome donations were also pledged towards by the star, from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund