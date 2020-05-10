COVID-19: Pakistan is the 20th most affected country from virus

Photo: File

Pakistan climbed to the 20th spot on the global coronavirus ranking on Sunday after the nationwide tally of confirmed cases crossed 30,000 after Sindh reported 709 new cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker by John Hopkins University, the country is now ranked 27th with 648 deaths.

Earlier today, the national dashboard in its daily update had stated that 1,991 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 29,465 . This was the biggest single-day jump since February 26 when the first case was reported.

Sindh leads the tally with 11,480 cases, followed by Punjab with 11,093. In Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, 4,509 cases have been recorded while 1,935 cases have been reported in Balochistan. Gilgit Baltistan has reported 430, Islamabad 641 and AJK has reported 86 cases so far.

In the last 24 hours, 13,341 tests have been conducted of which 1,991 came back positive. In total, 283,517 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 267 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 8,023.

Globally there are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.