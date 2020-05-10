How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to slip into LA 'unnoticed'

Meghan and Harry discreetly slipped into LA without drawing much attention

While all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they landed in Canada soon after their exit, their move to the United States was more secretive.



And now it has been revealed that the entire process of shifting from Canada’s Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, California had been one “well-planned operation.”

As per a new report by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry discreetly slipped into LA without drawing much attention towards them, as an insider spilled the beans saying the move was "a well-planned operation that appears to have worked perfectly."

Currently the Sussex pair is staying at Tyler Perry’s ‘secluded’ compound and have also borrowed his private jet to fly to Los Angeles from Canada early morning, landing in a corporate airport in Portland, Oregon to go through customs.

That process was completed over there so when they landed in LA, they’d be able to glide past the extensive process of customs and immigration at the high-profile airport without getting noticed.

Earlier a source told The Sun why the two relocated to LA: “They have a big support network [in Los Angeles]. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum, Doria.”