Ranveer Singh believes ‘we’ll be more compassionate’ after COVID-19

Ranveer Singh believes ‘we’ll come out with more compassion’ after COVID-19. Photo: Filmfare

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Live session filled fans with a sense of renewed hope and encouragement. He aimed to lift the morale of fans amid the countrywide lockdown.

The actor admitted that he is a rather optimistic person and even during troubling times he aims to look towards the brighter side of things.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ranveer could be heard stating, "It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy.”

The actor also went on to say, “I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion.”



