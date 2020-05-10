Prince William’s ‘partying’ habits had left Kate Middleton ‘humiliated’

Prince William was a bit of a reveler, something that did not sit quite well with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are recognized far and wide as the definition of what a happy couple looks like.

However, much like everyone else, this royal pair’s relationship too was no bed of roses as the couple had earlier gone through a rough patch before their marriage.

Back then, the Duke of Cambridge was a bit of a reveler, something that did not sit quite well with the future Queen consort.

According to royal biographer Jessica Jayne, Kate was left ‘humiliated’ by the prince’s partying habits in 2007 and had taken a break from dating him.

Jayne writes in her 2012-released book The Duchess of Cambridge: How Kate Middleton Became a Future Queen that three years prior to their engagement, Kate had resigned from her job at a fashion house to reflect over her relationship with the future King of England.

According to the book, William had ‘flirted’ and ‘danced’ with a girl in club Boujis: "Kate was further humiliated when a photo of William with two girls was published in the tabloids."

It was revealed further that she “did everything she could to make him stay” by “playing a waiting game on minute and then hard-to-get the next.”

However, the club incident had been the boiling point for her at that point.

Their split lasted only a brief period as the two reunited when Kate had come to pay respects to Princess Diana on July 1, 2007 at the Concert for Diana.

Later speaking about that period she spent apart from William, Kate said in her engagement announcement in 2010: “I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized.”

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger and, you know, I really valued that for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time,” she added.

“We were both very young. It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up,” William chimed in.