Alia Bhatt’s childhood video from reality TV show leaves fans gushing

Alia Bhatt proved that her passion for acting was not to be shrugged off

Long before the highly sought-after Bollywood star Alia Bhatt rose to fame as an actor, she had made an appearance with her parents on a reality show.

The endearing interaction she had on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai with the host Suresh Oberoi, had won the hearts of the audience and years later, the actor proved that her passion for acting was not to be shrugged off.

Mahesh Bhatt, Indian filmmaker and Alia’s father introduced Alia saying: “Alia is aspiring to be an actress.”

And while introducing Alia’s sister Shaheen, Pooja Bhatt said: “I am sure she is not remotely interested in being an actress.” “Not at all”, replied Shaheen.

Shaheen was asked if wanted to become a director like her father instead but she stood strong with her love for writing even then as she corrected everyone saying she wants to be a writer – which she did become.

During the appearance, Soni Razdan recalled her husband Mahesh’s alcoholism which he gave up after the birth of Shaheen.



Mahesh shared an incident saying: “I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me.”