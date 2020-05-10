Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to Amrita Singh on Mother's Day in heartfelt post

Sara Ali Khan has come forth wishing her mother and actress Amrita Singh on Mother's Day in a heartfelt post she uploaded on Instagram.

The Simmba starlet shared an adorable picture of her mother and grandmother holding her when she was a baby.



The actress, in addition to wishing her own mother, went as far as to thank her granmother for giving birth to Amrita as she makes a wonderful mother.



"Meri Maa ki Maa .. Thank you for creating Mommy," Sara captioned the post.



On account of Mother's Day, celebrities all across the world are taking to their social media accounts to express love to their mothers and shower them with warmth and affection.