Kriti Sanon and Govinda set the stage on fire in viral video: WATCH

Kriti Sanon shared the stage with Bollywood’s veteran actor Govinda who ruled the hearts of people for decades.



In a video that is going viral on the internet, Govinda can be seen shaking a leg with actress Kriti Sanon on his hit song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

The clip apparently seems to be from an event, wherein Sanon can be seen wearing a green lehenga.

On the other hand, Govinda can be seen looking dapper in a chic outfit.

On the work front, Govinda will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumhare Liye.



Meamwhile, Kriti had just completed the shoot of her upcoming film Mimi'just before the implementation of the lockdown.

