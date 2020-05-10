When Salman Khan made Bhagyashree burst into tears during ‘Mainey Pyaar Kiya’ shoot

Salman Khan rose to the pinnacle of success in the Hindi film industry after doing a life-changing role in Mainey Pyaar Kiya.

The movie was female lead actress Bhagyashree’s debut film and Salman’s second, and both the actors were relatively new in the industry.

It was revealed in an interview earlier that Salman made Bhagyashree cry hysterically on the sets of the film.

According to reports, it is said that while shooting for the film, there was a scene after the Kabootar [pigeon] song, when Salman Khan's character Prem returns from a conference and Bhagyashree had to run into his arms.

As a debutante, the scene was difficult for the actress to shoot, and instead of running and hugging Salman, she ended up bursting into tears.

She said that it was challenging for her to hug a man as a newcomer and that she belongs to a conservative family, which made it awkward to do the same.



It is said that director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman then sat Bhagyashree down and asked her to do whatever she is comfortable with.

However, being a professional, she braced herself and did the scene because she didn't want to make Salman Khan conscious because of her hesitance.