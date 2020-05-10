Prince Harry’s friend predicted he is going to be a great dad one year ago

Prince Harry is an amazing father to his son Archie Harrison, which the world has seen in their various doting photos together.

The Duke of Sussex’s warmth and affection as a loving father was something that his friend Mike Tindall had predicted almost one year ago, right after Archie's birth.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Mike Tindall, the husband of Harry's cousin, Zara Tindall opened up about the dynamics of the youngest generation of royals.

"Obviously, he's godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now," Tindall said.

"Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older,” he added.

About Harry’s role as a father, Tindall said, “And Harry, he's busy, but he loves playing with them all and he'll be a good dad."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Archie's first birthday just recently, while sharing a heartening video of Markle reading to the little one adorably.