Demi Lovato shares relationship update with Max Ehrich: I am very happy

Demi Lovato has come forth revealing that she is very happy in her love life, alongside beau Max Ehrich, after the two made a romantic appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new song Stuck With U.



The video marked the first time Lovato publicly announced her relationship with Ehrich and hours after the song dropped, she took to Instagram to reveal the extended version of their shot wherein they can be seen cuddling and kissing under the starry night sky.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," the songstress captioned the clip.

She also raved, "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu."

On the other hand, Ehrich also shared the PDA-filled clip on his account writing, “"my whole heart," adding a bursting heart emoji.

The news of Lovato and Ehrich dating each other broke in March when the latter crashed the singer’s live session, confirming that the two are self-isolating together.

"He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common," a source told E! News at the time. "They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined."