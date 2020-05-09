PMA voices concerns over ease in COVID-19 lockdown, warns of further spread

Medics warn of consequences of easing COVID-19 lockdown in the country. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday voiced concerns over the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country and expressed dissatisfaction over the existing lockdown, warning against lifting restrictions as it would allow the coronavirus to spread further.

"A better lockdown should be imposed," said Dr Ikram Tunio, President PMA Central. "The federal government has principally said it would ease the lockdown whereas the PMA is in favour of a strict lockdown, safety precautions and introduction of public awareness campaigns so that the coronavirus is contained," he added.

He said that at the moment, there were only 63 beds allocated for coronavirus patients in Karachi's five government hospitals. "Whatever figures you have been provided, these [figures] are in our knowledge. As you know very well, Karachi is Pakistan's largest city and the infection will only spread if the situation remains the same," he said.

Dr Tunio said that other cities were also at risk if the infection started spreading in Karachi at a faster pace. He said that this was not a lockdown as one could witness 'juloos' outside NADRA offices and vegetable markets.

"What we refer to as a lockdown, this is not that [lockdown]," he said. "If restrictions are eased, then think about what will happen," he added. "We advise the government to implement the WHO's protocols."

He said that in the past couple of weeks, not a single person had died from hunger. "People have lost their lives from the coronavirus or other diseases but not from hunger," said Dr Tunio.

PM Imran announces ease in coronavirus lockdown

His warning came a few days after the federal government announced that it was easing the countrywide lockdown as the coronavirus infections continue to damage the economy.

Speaking after a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC), which is the apex coronavirus decision-making body comprising top civil and military leaders, including the provincial chief executives, PM Imran had said the country would be opened "in a phased manner from Saturday".

"It is now the responsibility of the masses to follow the rules; otherwise, we would be forced to reverse the decision. I was in favour of allowing public transport but the provinces did not agree to it.

"It has therefore been decided that the provinces will make their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) and share [them] with the Centre," he had said.

“We are still not sure when will the coronavirus peak come — in one or two months — but we have to open our industries as the daily wagers and labourers are suffering due to the lockdown and closure of businesses.”

Pakistan’s situation, he had said, was better as compared to other European and rich nations. Tax collection had already gone down 35%, he noted.

PM Imran had said the government had announced a Rs1.2-trillion relief package — the "biggest in Pakistan’s history".

"We have to strike a balance in curbing the virus and fighting the hunger in the country," he added.