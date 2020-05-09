close
Sat May 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2020

Music legend Little Richard dies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 09, 2020

Condolences started pouring in after music legend  Little Richard died on Saturday at the age of 87.

He was the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel.

Richard influenced legions of performers whose fame would eventually outstrip his own. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but said the cause of death was unknown.

