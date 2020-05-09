Godmother of Kate Middleton, Prince William's son welcomes third child

Emilia Jardine, Prince George's godmother and close friend of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has welcomed her third child with husband David.

According to Hello Magazine, the couple shared news of the baby's arrival in a local newspaper.

According to the report, Kate Middleton and Emilia have been close friends since they were teenagers.

Both the women attended Marlborough College and have been close ever since.

Hello Magazine further reported that it was Emilia who accompanied the Duchess on holiday after her brief split with Prince William.

Kate's friend, who runs an interior design company, reportedly helped Duchess redecorate Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall.