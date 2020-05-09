Zoa Morani urges all Covid-19 recovered people to donate blood for plasma therapy trials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zoa Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, donated her blood for plasma therapy trials and urged other Covid-19 recovered people to be part of this trial.
Zoa took to Instagram and shared photos from the hospital while donating blood.
She wrote, “Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.”
“It was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining I suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!!” she said.
Zoa urged all Covid-19 recovered people to donate their blood. “All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others Covid patients recover!”
“Thank you, Dr. Jayanti Shastri and Dr. Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me... hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona.”
“They even gave me a certificate and 500rs, Won't lie, I felt super cool today”.
Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani had completely recovered from Covid-19 recently.