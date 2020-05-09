Zoa Morani urges all Covid-19 recovered people to donate blood for plasma therapy trials

Zoa Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, donated her blood for plasma therapy trials and urged other Covid-19 recovered people to be part of this trial.



Zoa took to Instagram and shared photos from the hospital while donating blood.

She wrote, “Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.”

“It was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining I suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!!” she said.

Zoa urged all Covid-19 recovered people to donate their blood. “All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others Covid patients recover!”



“Thank you, Dr. Jayanti Shastri and Dr. Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me... hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona.”

“They even gave me a certificate and 500rs, Won't lie, I felt super cool today”.

Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani had completely recovered from Covid-19 recently.