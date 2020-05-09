'Bad Boys' producer says a fourth movie is in development

"Bad Boys" producder Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that a fourth movie of the popular franchise is in the works.

His statement came months after the release of "Bad Boys for Life", which released in January 2020.

The Bad Boy franchise features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett.

In an interview with Collider, Jerry who produced all three films, discussed the last film and what is to come.



“We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process,” he said.

“We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again.”

“We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one,” Bruckheimer said: