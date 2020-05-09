CM Sindh says 1,080 people tested positive for virus in last 24 hours

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that for the first time in the history of the cases recorded in the province, around 1,080 new infections were reported within last 24 hours.



The chief minister, in a video statement, said that the situation is quite alarming and people need to remain vigilant in this regard.

CM Murad said 5,498 tests were conducted out of which the results of 20% or more patients than 1,000 came back positive.

He said that the tally of confirmed cases across the province stood at 10,771 and four deaths were recorded.

The chief minister further said that the number of deceased due to the coronavirus have reached 180 so far.

He said that 246 positive cases were reported from Khairpur’s Pir Jo Goth, following which strict lockdown measures have been ordered in the area.

Regarding recoveries, Shah said that 80 patients were reported to have been virus-free within the past 24 hours.

He said that 2,020 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.

Phase two of the lockdown

CM Murad said that the province is entering the second phase of the lockdown now.

He urged people to exercise caution and ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures are being followed.

Providing a breakdown of the cases, the CM Sindh said that 34 cases were reported in Sukkur, 19 in Hyderabad, 17 in Ghotki and Larkana each.

Karachi reports 583 cases

The CM Sindh said that Karachi alone has 583 reported cases from past 24 hours.

He said that 143 cases had been reported from district South, 133 in Malir, and 113 in East district.

In the Central district, 78 cases were reported, 61 in Korangi and 55 in West district.

The CM Sindh said that the authorities tested various shopkeepers and customers in parts of Karachi, where some of them tested positive.