YouTube announces $5 million for Pakistan to help the country tackle coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Social media platform YouTube on Saturday announced $5 million for Pakistan in a bid to aid the country in its fight against coronavirus.

Pakistan has recorded just over 623 deaths but experts have voiced fear that the country of 215 million people could see a rapid and devastating increase due to its shortage of medical infrastructure and crowded cities.

Meanwhile, the country is starting to ease the imposed lockdown restrictions given the impact it has had on the economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

In her letter to PM Imran Khan, YouTube s Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki lauded the premier's timely measures to stem the spread and cope with the pandemic that has infected nearly 29,000 in the country.

Wojcicki, stressing the need for collective efforts to cope with the pandemic said that the social media platform would help Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

The chief executive extended continuous support to the country in containing the spread of the pandemic.

The two, PM Imran and YouTube CEO, met earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the use of digital platforms to enhance the image of Pakistan, promoting tourism and attracting investments.