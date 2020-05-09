Karan Johar wants to break parenting stereotypes while raising kids

Karan Johar wishes to raise his kids outside the confines of stereotypes. Photo: Koimoi

Karan Johar, a critically acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker has taken Instagram by storm during his time in self-isolation with his kids Yash and Roohi.

Karan is extremely particular about his parenting strategies with his kids and wishes to raise them in an emotionally encouraging household, free from traditional stereotypes.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Karan was quoted saying, "All of us are very proud parents, we all love our children. And it's very integral that we give them all the love, the attention and the care. We also really make their home feel beautiful, we make them love their home, we make them feel like home is where the heart is.”

"But we sometimes miss the point, we sometimes pretend that their home is just their residence, but that's not true. Our planet is also our home. There are few things that I have done with my kids at a very young age apart from the emotional encouragement that one has to always give them about making sure that they don't fall into stereotypes.”

The filmmaker went on to say, "The other thing that I do is I tell them about plastic, single use plastic and about how it's important not to consume single use plastic, because you know that it's a big deterrent to our planet and we must be very careful. So, saying no to plastic is the one thing that I've been actually inculcating within their sensibility."